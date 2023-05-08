Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 215,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $232.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

