B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $6.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

BTG stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.