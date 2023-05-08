Baby Doge Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.79 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $354.67 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003999 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $15,067,316.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

