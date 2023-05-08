Bank of America Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $151.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YUM. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

