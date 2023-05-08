Bank of America Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $151.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YUM. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

