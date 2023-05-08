Bank of America Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Underperform

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of CTLT traded down $12.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,949. Catalent has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.