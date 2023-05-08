Bank of America Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,730.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,584.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,287.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

