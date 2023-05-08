Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 135 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.94. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.40 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($1.95). The stock has a market cap of £208.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,808.10). 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

