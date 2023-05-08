Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 0.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.7 %

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.55. 1,159,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.