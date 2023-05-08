Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $73.98. 3,698,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,199,824. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

