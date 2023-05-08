Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612,003 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 10,993,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,507,836. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.