Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,212. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average is $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

