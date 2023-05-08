Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1,071.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,085 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.41. 6,543,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,114,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

