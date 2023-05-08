Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,250,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,886,820. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

