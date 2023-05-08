Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $44.38

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $42.92. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 782 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $548.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

