Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,187 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

