Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 197,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.81. 517,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,007. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day moving average of $399.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

