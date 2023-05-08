Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,052 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 3,973,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

