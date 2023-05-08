Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 41,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.17. 9,922,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347,580. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

