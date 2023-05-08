Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

EXAS traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $67.53. 339,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

