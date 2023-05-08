Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,229. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

