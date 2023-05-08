Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,067. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

