BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.79 million. BILL also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.46-$1.48 EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $14.13 on Friday, hitting $94.04. 8,362,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. BILL has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.75.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BILL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $4,686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BILL by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

