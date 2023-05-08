Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.53. 3,582,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,635. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.