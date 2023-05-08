BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $346.40 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $27,893.16 or 0.99977833 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $346.40 million and $420,237.45 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,197.07545955 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $422,106.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

