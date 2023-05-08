Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $12.72 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $222.74 million and $2.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00046011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00119206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

