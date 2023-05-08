Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $27.23 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00121199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

