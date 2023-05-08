Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 270,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,543,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
Bitfarms Stock Down 7.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$348.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms
In other news, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
