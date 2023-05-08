BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $912,289.10 and approximately $92,588.17 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,599.16 or 1.00032218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0515508 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $15,950.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

