Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

