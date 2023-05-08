Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Insider Activity at Blackbaud
In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.