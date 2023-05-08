BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

BlackLine Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,435. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

