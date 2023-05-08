Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 259,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,902. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

