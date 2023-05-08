Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BXMT traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $17.30. 1,911,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

