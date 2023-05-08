BlueArk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,414.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.45 or 0.00402880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00107919 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

