BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.67 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.29 or 0.01135622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.67 billion and $659.46 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,094 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,304.35904622. The last known price of BNB is 318.01970875 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1340 active market(s) with $487,248,834.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

