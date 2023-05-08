BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.67 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.29 or 0.01135622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.67 billion and $659.46 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,094 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,304.35904622. The last known price of BNB is 318.01970875 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1340 active market(s) with $487,248,834.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
