Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 39.7% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

