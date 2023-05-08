BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

BOKF traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $78.19. 167,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $468,315. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

