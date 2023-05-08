Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.49

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 42986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,334 shares of company stock valued at $31,511,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 72.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

