BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,051,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,835,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

