BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,051,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,835,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
