Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.