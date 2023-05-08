Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %
BMY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.45. 3,195,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
