Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $629.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,846. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

