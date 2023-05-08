Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $101.33

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $468,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.