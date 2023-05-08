Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $51.92

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after buying an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.