Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Target Price at GBX 2,742.50

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,742.50 ($34.26).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.99) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Derwent London Stock Up 0.3 %

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,362 ($29.51) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.45. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($22.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,068 ($38.33). The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -960.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,211.38%.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.