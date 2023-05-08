Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Target Price at GBX 2,742.50

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,742.50 ($34.26).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.99) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Up 0.3 %

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,362 ($29.51) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.45. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($22.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,068 ($38.33). The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -960.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

Derwent London Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,211.38%.

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.