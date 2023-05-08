Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $79.86

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GFS opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.95.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

