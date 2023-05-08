Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 350

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.25).

Several research firms have commented on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NWG opened at GBX 259.30 ($3.24) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

