BTIG Research Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Upwork by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 582.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 556,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

