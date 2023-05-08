Bubblefong Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.24 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $21.24 million and $508,049.98 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,506,165 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

