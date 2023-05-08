Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $111.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 317,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

