CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. CAE makes up about 2.7% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CAE by 845.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CAE by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 882,125 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock remained flat at $22.09 during trading hours on Monday. 20,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.